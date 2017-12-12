Menu
It is unclear whether these two missing minors in Houston disappeared or escaped
Last week, an afternoon’s minor fender bender turned violent when two men brought out the guns on a busy stretch of Westheimer Road.


RELATED: The off-duty EMT who helped an innocent bystander during the Westheimer shooting speaks out

The shootout occurred on Westheimer and Kirkwood, and Hilda Nkepah, who was shopping in the area with her mother, was grazed by a bullet.

“It’s just been emotionally difficult to deal with and psychologically difficult to deal with,” Nkepah told abc13 Eyewitness News. “We were just driving and I heard gunshots. I told my mom ‘oh my god, gunshots, gunshots. let’s hide.’ Before I knew it, I was shot.”

The woman suffered a wound to her cheek, which split her ear, and glass from a broken windshield lodged in her eye. A good Samaritan who happened to be an EMT stopped to help her, and Nkepah later underwent surgery.

RELATED: Bystander grazed by a bullet in a daylight shooting on Westheimer

While the day still haunts her, the Nkepah is grateful for the actions of others, and that her injuries weren’t more serious.

“I think I’m blessed because I know it could have been worse,” she said

According to abc13, no official arrests of the men involved in the gun fight have been made yet.

