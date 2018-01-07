It’s just another sign The Woodlands is growing.

And this is because the ever-evolving town is going dockless, as in dockless bikes, making it the first Houston-area municipality to try such a service.

Since last month, area residents said they enjoyed the bike access, which can be used via app; some 50 bikes are reportedly available for rent.

“It has taken a pretty good amount of time to happen, but we wanted to make sure we got it right,” Nick Wolda, president of Visit the Woodlands, the township’s local tourism board, said in an interview with the Houston Chronicle.

The Woodlands is reportedly working with the company Mobike.

And, while the bike rental business, like in many other cities, can be a healthy opportunity for any community’s level of fitness, there are some downsides:

In Dallas, for example, such bike rentals reportedly made for cluttered streets and, at times, blocked handicapped-accessible places.

Additionally, a similar app is slow to take off:

BCycle, a kiosk-operated bike rental system, where users are required to return the bikes to pre-ordained locations, rolled into Houston five years ago.