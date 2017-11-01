The World Series streaker is a known prankster, but police may be barring his stunts – literally

Authorities recently shared an update on the YouTube prankster who ran onto the field at Minute Maid Park during Game 5 of the World Series.

Police say they arrested and charged Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, 25, with criminal trespass after he ran onto the field in the bottom of the 7th inning, shortly after shortstop Carlos Correa put the Astros ahead 11-8 with a three-run home run – quite literally barring his stunts while detained in custody.

As featured above, Zdorovetskiy sprinted onto the field wearing a “Villain” baseball cap in addition to biker shorts and American flag design socks with black shoes.





“Villains Never Die” could be read written across his torso while he ran all over the field, touching second base before police and stadium security could wrestle him to the turf.

While police cuffed and hauled him off the field, he grinned and bared it all – literally.

Zdorovetskiy is a reportedly well-known YouTuber, with more than 1 million subscribers and several million views for the videos on his channel, VitalyzdTV.

Many of his videos feature him disrupting sporting events by sprinting onto the field, and not just in Houston:

During the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, he ran onto the pitch, disrupting a match between Germany and Argentina.

In May 2016, authorities arrested him in his native Los Angeles for climbing the iconic “HOLLYWOOD” sign.

In June 2017, he ran onto the court during the NBA Finals Game 4 between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fans of his channel reportedly paid the $500 surety bond to see Zdorovetskiy released from custody while recording his reactions.

Records show Zdorovetskiy also signed an agreement to be banned from Minute Maid Park for life.

“Like I want to come back here,” he said in an interview caught on tape.

He also Tweeted to his followers about the “new video coming tonight” of his antics on the field.

It may not be orthodox, but we did win Game 5 with him on the field.

Let’s bring home Game 7, just with our clothes on, y’all. #EarnHistory