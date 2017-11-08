The YouTube prankster who ran across the field during the World Series plays ball in court

The Internet prankster who ran through the outfield during Game 5 of the World Series appeared in a Houston courtroom earlier this week, vowing he’s done with such antics after paying a reported $30,000 in fines over the years.

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, 25, faced charges after the incident, in which he sprinted across the field shirtless and in American flag shorts.

Under his charges, he faces up to a maximum $2,000 fine or up to six months in jail. In addition, Zdorovetskiy is reportedly banned from Minute Maid Park.





The World Series sprint is just another one of Zdorovetskiy’s tricks, who is no stranger to the plots:

According to his record, the YouTube star interfered on multiple fields in the past, such as the World Cup, Super Bowl and NBA court.

Zdorovetskiy will make his next appearance in court in December, but, during an interview, told Click2Houston he’s done with the costly pranks.

We’ll see.