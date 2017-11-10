Their beloved pony was shot to death, and now a family wants answers

Chicken Nugget was a cherished member of the Brett family.

Tragically, the dwarf pony was shot to death on their Liberty County ranch, and now the family is heartbroken–and wants answers.

The tiny horse, just 25 inches tall and not even 80 pounds, had a special bond with the Brett’s 5-year-old daughter Rylee, who began riding Chicken Nugget when she was just a baby.

Early morning this week, authorities say someone entered the Brett family ranch in Hull, Texas, and shot him at close range.





The Brett family found him when they woke up, and buried him later that morning.

Rylee’s mom, Kylee said in a Facebook post:

“RIP Chicken Nugget. You now have your wings and are flying high. You will never be forgotten. You will forever be missed. My heart is absolutely shattered as I try to find the words. The way you were taken from us was an act of a coward. Our family will always be one member short now and coffee in the mornings just won’t be the same. Our smiles will never be quite as big as we drive through the pasture to watch you play. The creek feeders will have more feed and the calves will be lonely. Your horse friends no longer have a pit boss to guide them to their stalls. My daughters no longer have their best friend…”

And Rylee has a word for the person who committed the heinous crime.

“We’re going to catch him, whoever did this,” she said. “And he’s going to get in big, big, big trouble.”