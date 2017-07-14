Their SUV crashed into a parked train, and then the train moved

An SUV crashed into a parked train overnight in La Marque, Texas, but the train started to move and the car was dragged 100 yards before it came to a stop.

RELATED: Passenger opens up about the horrific train crash that turned deadly in Mississippi

Two people, a man and a woman, were trapped inside and later transported to hospitals in Galveston. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police say the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. Friday near Highway 3 and FM 519.

RELATED: Watch the North Carolina Amtrak train crash with a tractor







Authorities say the train conductor did not realize the SUV was wedged under before moving. An officer driving next to the tracks saw the wreckage and flagged the train to stop.

It is currently not known if alcohol was a factor.