There are a lot of good things about Houston’s high schools, but these are the best 25 in the area

The 2017-18 school year was uncertain in Houston after Harvey’s rains soaked the city.

Despite a delay in start dates for many districts in the area, Niche, a data compilation site focusing on ranking neighborhoods and schools, maintained optimism classrooms would bounce back, creating a list of the top schools in Houston.

The list was determined based on standardized test scores, school surveys and data provided by the U.S. Department of Education.

In total, 250 public and charter schools were evaluated, and, based on the findings, Niche compile the top 25 high schools in Houston.

How does your school rank on the list?:

#1: Carnegie Vanguard High School

#2: Seven Lakes High School

#3: Clements High School

#4: Performance & Visual Arts High School

#5: Cinco Ranch High School

#6: Memorial High School

#7: Cypress Woods High School

#8: Glenda Dawson High School

#9: Michael E. DeBakey High School for Health Professions

#10: The Woodlands High School

#11: Obra D. Tompkins High School

#12: Stephen F. Austin High School

#13: College Park High School

#14: Kingwood High School

#15: Dulles High School

#16: Clear Horizons Early College High School

#17: Cypress Ranch High School

#18: Ridge Point High School

#19: Clear Lake High School

#20: Kerr High School

#21: Katy Taylor High School

#22: Harmony School of Advancement

#23: Tomball Memorial High School

#24: Friendswood High School

#25: Stratford High School