There are legitimate reasons to eat at McDonald’s and Whataburger this month in Houston

As if you need any more reasons to skip dinner for fast food, two popular chains are upsizing their promotions this month for

At McDonald’s, the cult classic Szechuan Sauce is making a mini-comeback.

For one day only, on Oct. 7, four Houston-area stores will serve the sauce:

5512 Bellaire, 77081

11825 Bellaire, 77083

4100 University Drive, 77004

9126 Cullen St, 77051



My god… 10 posters for #McDonalds sauces are available Oct 7 at participating locations. Only 1,000 printed. That #szechuansauce though pic.twitter.com/ia1i6KgbeI — Nerds with Mics 🎙 (@NerdsWithMics) October 4, 2017

The chain is also giving away 1,000 limited-edition, hand-numbered screen-printed posters of all of its sauces. Or, as McDonald’s is promising, “That’s right, collectible art, worthy of the pop-culture status fans have given their favorite sauces.”

Meanwhile, over at Whataburger, the beloved Texas restaurant is adding to its lineup of stellar burgers with a new creation: the Chorizo Burger.

Call it a sausage burger for the masses, this one “perfectly-seasoned chorizo between two all-beef patties, topped with two slices of Monterey Jack Cheese, grilled peppers and onions and our specially-made Creamy Chili Sauce for a bold flavor with just the right amount of spice,” as the restaurant’s website writes.

Heartburn is in this fall.