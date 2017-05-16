There is a lot of booty to go around in Houston, but you have to know where to look

It’s no secret Houston is Texas’ truest treasure.
But Byron Priess’ book “The Secret” is said to hold the key to hidden loot around town.
Written nearly 30 years ago, the book of riddles and drawings points to 12 casques around the country, with a ruby one supposedly hidden somewhere in Houston.
According to ABC13, the drawing for the Houston clue has coordinates correlate to Houston’s longitudes and Hermann Park, as well as the Zoo, respectively.
However, even if the interpretation is correct, the treasure can’t be dug up without a permit because it is located on city property.
Priess’ lore states that he buried the treasure himself, but he took “The Secret” locations with him when he died in a car accident during 2006.
Other “keys,” or treasures, as they are known in “Secret” vernacular, have been found, in locations such as Cleveland and Chicago:
But the treasure is still up for grabs in Houston:
Image 8 is said to be linked to Verse 1 of “The Secret,” which is “probably situated in Houston:”
“Fortress north
Cold as glass
Friendship south
Take your task
To the number
Nine eight two
Through the wood
No lion fears
In the sky the water veers
Small of scale
Step across
Perspective should not be lost
In the center of four alike
Small, split,
Three winged and slight
What we take to be
Our strongest tower of delight
Falls gently
In December night
Looking back from treasure ground
There’s the spout!
A whistle sounds.”
Perhaps the greatest booty call of all. Happy hunting, Houston!