There’s a big reward to catch a kidnapper who held a 16-year-old girl at knifepoint in Cypress

A man in a black F-150 pickup truck pulled up in front of a 16-year-old girl Sunday afternoon, got out to ask for directions and threatened her with a knife if she didn’t come with him.

=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen=”” mozallowfullscreen=”” allowfullscreen=””]

RELATED: A college student dramatically escapes kidnapping because she could drive stick and the bad guys couldn’t

The girl managed to escape when the truck came to a stop and she jumped out.

The kidnapping occurred in Coles Crossing at the intersection of Closewood Terrace Boulevard and Ashland Landing Drive, according to KHOU.





She was found after her escape by Luke Simmons, a 13-year-old resident. The girl told him someone “tried to kidnap and kill” her, describing him as a heavyset, middle-aged white man with short brown hair and a deep voice.

A $5,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information leading to the abductor’s arrest, and police are asking residents of the neighborhood to check surveillance footage from their security cameras for anything they may be able to use to track the man down.

Some people aren’t lucky enough to escape, and there are still numerous cases open of missing children. Most recently is the case of missing three-year-old Sherin Matthews, now 12 days in. Police are using drones and K-9 units in the search, but have not found Sherin as of yet.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has 16 reports of missing kids in the Houston area from January to today.

Information can be reported to Crime Stoppers Houston by calling 713-222-TIPS, or texting TIP610 along with your information to CRIMES (274637).

RELATED: A mom is putting parents on high alert after a Wal Mart trip nearly ended with her child’s kidnapping