There’s a house for sale in Richmond and the staging of it has many people confused

On the outside, the $1.275 million home for sale in Richmond looks like your normal, sprawling suburban residence.

The five-bedroom, 7,406-square-foot residence exudes charm with its high-pitched roofline and brick facade.

But, as that saying goes, it’s what’s on the inside that counts.

And that’s where things get dicey for the newly listed property, which is filled to the brim with tchotchkes: startlingly real looking mannequins, Christmas trees, Kermit the Frog, Halloween paraphernalia–you get the picture.





And that other adage about cutting down on clutter when selling a home? That seems to have fallen on deaf ears. Everywhere you look in the home, you encounter eclectic, for lack of a better word, detritus.

Of course, the home is drawing attention, with people on Facebook decrying the listing, and others simply offering positive feedback.

And other people feel bad for the realtor:

Is it a surprise that the owner of the home is an artist? Because this is one instance where performance art takes on new meaning.