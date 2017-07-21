There’s another well-known suitor who wants to buy the Rockets

Add Dikembe Mutombo to the lineup of those interested in buying the Houston Rockets.

RELATED: A familiar Houston billionaire wants to buy the Houston Rockets

The Hall of Famer and former Rockets center told Fox 26 he wants to put a group of investors together to purchase the team.

“I’m working on it,” Mutombo said in an interview with FOX 26 Sports. “I’m talking to a lot of people already since [Monday]. We’ll see.”

Earlier this week, Rockets owner Leslie Alexander announced his intention of selling the team. Since then, numerous candidates have surfaced as potential buyers, including Houston hospitality mogul Tillman Fertitta.





Mutombo said the people he is reaching out to are receptive to the idea of attempting to purchase the Rockets franchise.

RELATED: Will Carmelo Anthony make the Houston Rockets the next “Superteam”?



“A lot of people think it’s a great thing,” he said about the resurgent team’s appeal. “It’s a great opportunity. It’s like someone who’s already sitting on the runway trying to take off. That’s what kind of team the Rockets are right now.”