There’s something fishy about this long lost footage of Selena, but her star is burning brighter than ever today

2017 is proving to be the Year of Selena, as the late singer is reportedly receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today in Los Angeles, Google turned her into a doodle and she became a Halloween costume sensation.

Now, nearly 20 years after her death, the star’s spotlight grows even brighter with several videos of the Tejano legend resurfacing.

One of those clips features an early version of the hit song “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” as shown above.





Sung by Selena y Los Dinos in 1993, “Itty Bitty Bubble” features the recognizable tune of the hit we all know, but the lyrics are very different:

The original version of the song, which is reportedly a rare English-language Selena song, is about swimming under the sea like a fish.

“Itty Bitty Bubble” may be just as catchy as “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” and it makes you wonder if Selena dreamed of being a mermaid, but, one thing’s for sure:

She’s anything but another fish in the sea.

Check out this fantastic footage for yourself and remember the beautiful soul taken too soon before her time.

Congrats, Selena!