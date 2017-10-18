These 11 Houstonians are richer than you and nearly everyone else in the country

Recently, Forbes released its annual list of the 400 richest Americans, with 11 Houston billionaires making the cut this year.

According to the magazine, the rankings are based on each individual’s net worth at the time the list is made.

“This is a snapshot in time of people’s wealth,” Forbes editor Kerry A. Dolan said in an interview.

Tillman Fertitta, whose wealth reportedly increased by 30 percent over last year, placed at 212th on the list. Calculated by Forbes before his recent purchase of the Houston Rockets basketball team, he is estimated to be worth $3.5 billion.





While Fertitta may be a household name in Houston, he’s not the richest person in the city according to the list.

Although earning show his value is down this year, Richard Kinder, who boasts a net worth of $6.7 billion in the list, takes the title, as well as the no. 74 spot, in the U.S.

Texans owner Robert McNair’s value also dropped slightly, but he, too, remains on the list.

Siblings Dannine Avara, Scott Duncan, Milane Frantz and Randa Williams, who all reportedly inherited their fortune from pipeline tycoon Dan Duncan, tied for no. 97 at $5.5 billion.

Former Rockets owner Les Alexander fell of the list this year, failing to make the $2 billion threshold. In addition to Alexander, the only other local billionaire left off this year’s list is Fayez Sarofim:

Here are the 11 richest Houstonians, according to Forbes:

Richard Kinder, worth $6.7 billion, no. 74 overall

Dannine Avara, worth $5.5 billion, no. 97 overall (tied)

Scott Duncan, worth $5.5 billion, no. 97 overall (tied)

Milane Frantz, worth $5.5 billion, no. 97 overall (tied)

Randa Williams, worth $5.5 billion, no. 97 overall (tied)

Robert McNair, worth $3.8 billion, no. 186 overall

Dan Friedkin, worth $3.7 billion, no. 200 overall

Jeffrey Hildebrand, worth $3.6 billion, no. 206 overall

Tillman Fertitta, worth $3.5 billion, no. 212 overall

John Arnold, worth $3.3 billion, no. 226 overall

George Bishop, worth $2.5 billion, no. 324 overall