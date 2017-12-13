Texans evidence some interesting Google searches, but their search histories revealing the state’s most “unusually popular people” shouldn’t be surprising.

Using Google data, style website Dana Rebecca Designs identified the most unusually popular person in each state across four categories: celebrities, athletes, musicians and politicians.





Unusually popular people are individuals who garnered a lot of interest in one state, but didn’t make the top 10 list for national results.

In Texas, the most unusually popular celebrity is Kat Von D.

The reality star-turned-entrepreneur has been an edgy “it” girl for the past decade after appearing on TLC’s Miami Ink and later LA Ink. The tattoo artist, model and makeup designer is one a top seller at beauty superstore Sephora.

RELATED: Houston featured twice on list of top 10 retweets in 2017

Texas’ most unusually popular athlete isn’t so unusual. Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt secured the spot.

Watt may have been Googled for his on-field performance, recent injury or humanitarian efforts for Hurricane Harvey relief.

In the music world, the most unusually popular person in Texas is Willie Nelson, who continues to attract fans decades into his career.

.@DwightYoakam was on the show at the @PompanoAmp and dropped by the bus after his set. pic.twitter.com/XPZu6Y8CBS — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) March 5, 2017

Described as the “pioneer of the anti-establishment outlaw image,” he is especially fitting for Texans. After all, no one wears a cowboy hat better than Willie.

Finally, the most unusually popular politician in Texas is Ted Cruz, which is likely due to searches like: “Where is Ted Cruz?”; “How do I locate my congressman?”; or “Is Ted Cruz really the zodiac killer?”

Cruz earned a reputation for being the absent senator and is the subject of a long-running meme alleging he is the zodiac killer. Recently, Cruz acknowledged the zodiac meme on his Twitter page.

RELATED: Texas’ most popular Google searches reveal interesting facts about the state