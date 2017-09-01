These desert critters caught taking a big gulp from a bucket will make you feel glass-half-full

A creative short film shot in southwest Texas proves all types of desert critters are quick to find the reward of water when it becomes available.

RELATED: Max the baby sea lion makes his public debut at the zoo

YouTube user TheFieldLab posted the video, which is edited to show each of the animals that visited the water bucket on the day it was filmed.

Angled from the bottom of the bucket set to a serene, meditative melody, the film allows you to watch as each animal comes to the bucket and sips.





The camera caught bees, a rabbit, birds, roosters, a mule, and of course, a Texas longhorn steer.

RELATED: Houston Zoo sets record to become the second most visited zoo in the nation