These historic Houston properties were just made official landmarks

The Houston City Council approved three new landmarks this week, adding them to Houston’s roster of historic sites.

Two of the buildings are homes in the museum district, and one is an old office building. All three of them have some historic significance. The first home, at 9 Shadow Lawn, was built by famous architect Anderson Todd. The home was awarded protected status, meaning that the building can’t be demolished without approval of the city Archeological and Historical Commission. The other museum district home is a Prairie style home that’s stood since the 1920s.





The other properties were not given this protection. Any plans to demolish them must go to a public hearing, but the property owner can still demo them after a 90-day waiting period regardless of the verdict, according to the Chronicle.

The former office headquarters of the Southwestern Bell telegraph and telephone company, new addition number three to Houston’s historic places, has been bought by a developer. Originally built in 1950, it was sold in 1998, and the present owner plans to rehabilitate the building and use it as a hotel.

The city council approved the landmarks on Thursday.

