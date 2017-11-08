These job markets saw a surge from Harvey, but there is still more work for the willing

A report released Friday by the Bureau of Labor statistics shows the U.S. job market added 261,000 jobs with growth especially evident in areas affected by the recent hurricanes.

According to TalentWorks, that figure takes job growth past projections for hurricane affected areas, and there are a few industries in particular we’ve seen increased demand.

In the Texas Gulf Coast, demand for medical practitioners went up. Nurse practitioners saw a 94 percent increase in demand, and demand for registered nurses rose 140 percent.





Due to Hurricane Harvey, contaminants leaked into the air and floodwaters, leaving behind hazardous materials. As more people needed treatment, demand spiked for health care workers.

Counselors were also needed to help victims cope with the trauma of seeing their homes damaged or destroyed, and possibly losing loved ones in the disaster.

Those who lost their homes or were unable to return until repairs were made sought refuge in hotels or apartments, boosting the jobs in those industries. In that same vein, food service managers became critical to providing sustenance during the crisis.

The demand for architects, construction workers and drafters is on the rise as the city rebuilds. While Houston has come a long way from the wreckage of Harvey, it still has many renovations and repairs to complete. Hundreds of thousands of homes were damaged in Houston alone, and the cost of rebuilding will be high.

According to the report, the job market looks to be growing at a slow, but consistent rate. Unemployment is down to 4.1 percent, and jobs were added to the labor market for a record number of consecutive months.

Despite the steady long-term growth, wage growth remains somewhat stagnant. Wages only grew at a rate of 2.4 percent year to year, barely managing to keep pace with inflation, according to the New York Times.

Overall, Texas appears to be making the slow and steady journey toward economic recovery. And with an increased demand for jobs following the hurricane, we may see a rise in wages.

