These may be the best BBQ joints in Houston

And with several Houston BBQ restaurants making the publication’s annual superlatives list, there’s no need to check it twice.

Highly regarded as the state standard, the Tejas Chocolate Craftory in Tomball and CorkScrew BBQ in Spring may have much to celebrate. Out of 50 named BBQ places, the two Houston-area joints are No. 6 and 7, respectively, for 2017.





“I don’t know what to say,” co-founder of the Craftory Scott Moore Jr. said in an interview. “Never imagine we’d make it that quickly. Very thankful.”

After making its second appearance on the list, CorkScrew owner Will Buckman was also humbled by his restaurant’s accomplishment:

“I remember reading the 2008 Top 50 list cover-to-cover. This was even before we were cooking any barbecue. I thought it would be cool to be on this list. [Making the list in] 2013 was amazing. This is even better.”

Seven Houston places were named overall, including Killen’s Barbecue in Pearland, Gatlin’s, Pinkerton’s, The Pit Room and Roegels Barbecue Co.

Dallas only had three placements.

Snow’s BBQ in Lexington beat out Texas-favorite Franklin Barbecue for the top spot, with the legendary Austin stand taking No. 2 this year.

Still No. 1 in our hearts — and Kanye’s:

Congrats to all of the Top 10 winners, and long live Texas BBQ!