“Things didn’t go right,” which is why one 16-year-old says a Bay City teen is dead

According to authorities, a 16-year-old partially confessed to his role in the shooting death of a Bay City teen, saying “things didn’t go right” when he and two other teens attempted to rob Devin Davalos.

RELATED: Missing Bay City teen was shot and killed, then his body was dumped

The 17-year-old, who his parents said lived “strong in his faith” allegedly died at the hands of Michael Trevino Jr. and two others.

Police said the trio stuffed Davalos’ body in a trunk, and, when the trunk wouldn’t stay closed, they shot him at close range.





They reportedly then dumped his body in the Brazos River at a boat ramp in Lake Jackson; investigators found his charred car found miles away in Bay City, documents show.

And, now, trying to make sense of the alleged crime, Davalos’ parents Liza and Derrick Davalos are speaking out.

Authorities said they arrested three teens, but the parents of one, the 16-year-old who partially confessed, said they are surprised by their son’s involvement because of his close friendship with the victim.

RELATED: The “best friend” of a missing Bay City teen is charged with his murder, as another minor escapes a similar fate

“What kind of friend he really was, we didn’t know,” Derrick Davalos said in an interives with ABC 13. “Apparently neither did Devin.”

An investigation is ongoing at this time.