Things got a little…awkward during an interview between Drake and James Harden at the NBA Awards

On the DJ Khaled track “No New Friends,” Drake declares H-Town to be his second home, like he’s James Harden.

After an interview at the recent NBA awards where he was hosting, however, the Canadian rapper may not be as close to the NBA superstar as he thinks.

Prior to announcing the winner of the Most Valuable Player Award during the first-ever televised awards ceremony for NBA players that night, Drake asked MVP candidate Harden who his all-time favorite winner of the award was.

When pressed for an answer, Harden’s mouth came up drier than former teammate Dwight Howard at the free throw line.





“There are so many…umm….” He sharply exhaled through his trademark beard, obviously caught off guard by the question.

“We’ll just wrap it up there,” Drake responded to close out the awkward moment.

When Drake asked Harden about why he loves playing in Houston, the Rockets guard had no hesitation on his feelings for Clutch City.

He credited the front office, the coaches and his teammates for his accomplishments:

“(Houston) showed me so much love and support. It’s been a thrill to be here.”

Drake playfully teased him about the “front office” and the “culture” as reasons for Harden’s love for playing in Houston:

“So it’s not what we’re always hearing (about)?” Drake asked, perhaps referring to his own love for the city’s strip club and party culture.

Harden turned away, obviously embarrassed.

“That’s a different conversation,” he responded.

Although Harden was a leading candidate, the Most Valuable Player Award ultimately went to Russel Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Rockets organization did net three awards, though, with Harden’s teammate Eric Gordon winning the Sixth Man of the Year Award, along with fellow Rocket Patrick Beverly being named to the All-Defensive First Team.

Harden’s coach, Mike D’Antoni, earned the Coach of the Year Award.

