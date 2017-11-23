Menu
64 Read this Next

Armed carjacking, police chase, end in North Houston with a crash and an arrest
Advertisement

Recently, an area bank robber reportedly returned to the scene of a crime — his crime — where he attempted once again to rob the same bank he allegedly already robbed twice before.


RELATED: “Bank jugging” is many Houstonians’ worst nightmare, and it’s happening more than ever around town

Christopher Columbus Parker, 58, boasts a lengthy rap sheet, according to records, but police say he recently turned to bank theft, possibly, because he got away with it his first time:

On Oct. 25, he reportedly held up a Smart Financial Credit Union, located at 4411 S. Wayside Drive in southeast Houston, and, perhaps, unimpressed with the sum he stole, police said he told the teller he would be back.

True to his word, he returned two days later to rob the bank again.

The third time, however, was not a charm, as Parker arrived and found a police officer on duty.

This reportedly prompted him to drive to another branch of the credit union in north Houston, which he robbed.

Thanks to a quick-thinking Channel 2 viewerNow, authorities say they know the man’s identity, but they don’t know where he is.

RELATED: Police are looking for two men who brazenly robbed an armored car in broad daylight

A warrant is out for Parker’s arrest, and police believe he’s out there in Harris County.

If you would like to report information on this incident, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Stories You Might Like

Armed carjacking, police chase, end in North Houston with a crash and an arrest
Rare Houston

Armed carjacking, police chase, end in North Houston with a crash and an arrest

,
Authorities share the latest on the smoke spotted near the Port earlier this week
Rare Houston

Authorities share the latest on the smoke spotted near the Port earlier this week

,
Looking for a place to go this Thanksgiving? Look no further than Gallery Furniture
Rare Houston

Looking for a place to go this Thanksgiving? Look no further than Gallery Furniture

,
Houston man sues city over homeless feeding ordinance
Rare Houston

Houston man sues city over homeless feeding ordinance

,
Advertisement