This clip of DeAndre Hopkins on “Celebrity Family Feud” is destined for the highlight reel

When going on a date, name a vegetable that the Jolly Green Giant might put in his shorts.

RELATED: Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will appear on “Family Feud”

That was the query put forth when the Texans’ DeAndre Hopkins faced off with Andre Reed on Sunday’s “Celebrity Family Feud” edition featuring NFL past and current stars.

Amid much laughter, host Steve Harvey laughed when Hopkins answered first, barely beating the buzzer: “Zucchini,” he said.

Then, Reed countered–“peas”–and that’s when Harvey and Co. lost it.





RELATED: A former NFL cheerleader became a teacher and handed out awards that have parents outraged

But, 100 people surveyed apparently felt that peas were a better answer, and Reed took the question back to his teammates.

The NFL Legends ended up winning the game, making it to the Fast Money round where they won $25,000 for their charity.