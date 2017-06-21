This Cypress woman is prepared to go to the extreme to be like Melania Trump

A Cypress mom is undergoing multiple plastic surgery procedures so that she can resemble her dream woman — Melania Trump.

RELATED: Let First Lady Melania Trump show you what a $50,000 coat looks like

Claudia Sierra wants to look like the Slovenian-born First Lady so much that she will endure a revision breast reconstruction, revision rhinoplasty, tummy tuck, liposuction, Brazilian butt lift, eyelid lift, Botox, fillers, and unspecified injectable treatments — all over the next few months.

Her plastic surgeon, Dr. Franklin Rose, is not surprised by Sierra’s requests, telling the Houston Chronicle that “it’s not really surprising to see women now requesting to look more like Melania, who is simply gorgeous.”





Previously, he said, women wanted more the “Ivanka” look.

RELATED: Ivanka Trump shared a sweet message to celebrate First Lady (and “incredible stepmom”) Melania Trump’s birthday

Sierra’s transition will be documented by “Inside Edition” this fall.

“I want to feel like the first lady that I know I am inside,” Sierra said about her upcoming surgeries.