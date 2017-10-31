This drone footage shows the Brazos River like you’ve never seen it before

Houston’s skyline may light up the night, but just outside the city limits you plunge back into nature as swamps and woods rise up around the highways.

The Brazos River is one of those areas. More than just an outcropping of the natural terrain that Texas has carved up into civilization, the Brazos River is also a throwback to a bygone time.

RELATED: The most haunted hotel in Texas is taking reservations

As drivers cross the lush waterway, they pass parallel to the old Pennsylvania Steel Company railway bridge, which was built in 1906.





Thanks to one YouTuber, you can now experience the bridge like you never have before.

Dale Quest posted a short video filmed using a drone.

RELATED: Study shows that In-and-Out is Texas’ favorite fast food, world ends

The drone flies over the bridge and explores the area around it.

Check it out for yourself!