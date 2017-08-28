This drone footage taken in Pearland shows the extent of the devastation from Hurricane Harvey

PEARLAND, Texas — Drone video sent to WHBQ in Memphis, Tennessee, shows the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

A resident in Pearland, Texas, shared the video Sunday afternoon.

Laura Malone lives in the Stonebridge neighborhood in Pearland. Pearland is just over 17 miles from downtown Houston. Her neighborhood has seen over 20 inches of rain in the last 24 hours, and more rain is expected over the next four to five days.

WHBQ has a crew in Houston and will continue providing updates from the area when more info becomes available.



