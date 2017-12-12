Menu
Not so Charming: A Houston-based accessory company is reportedly filing for bankruptcy
The year 2017 was one for the record books in Houston’s weather history.

After record-breaking rainfall and flooding from Hurricane Harvey, the city welcomed a bright holiday season Dec. 8 with a record-breaking snowfall coating the city with its first white Christmas in eight years.


RELATED: Is there a connection between hurricanes and snow days?

With 0.1 inches officially falling in the city Dec. 7 and 0.6 inches falling Dec. 8, the historic snowfall broke the records for both days.

While people across the city snapped photos and videos of the winter wonderland around them, aerial footage of the snow-covered city provides an awe-inspiring view of the rare event.

Youtube user TateElder used his drone to capture a short aerial video of the snowscape before it melted away. You can view the video below to the tune of a holiday classic.

RELATED: This week in Houston history: Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!

