A former UT quarterback confesses on live television to taking ‘$100-handshakes’

The rules of engagement in college football are constantly changing, but athletes taking kickbacks and money has long been uncondoned.

That doesn’t mean it hasn’t been going on for…years.

Former University of Texas quarterback Chris Simms, who played from 1999–2002, admitted Thursday on the Dan Patrick Show to routinely taking “$100 handshakes” from athletic boosters.

“It would be the random booster that you might see only one time, right, but he would find you that one time and he might have 10 football jerseys for you to sign real quick, and you’d sign it, and then he’d give you, ‘Hey, thanks for this. I appreciate that.’ And he’d give you a $100 handshake.”





Simms also alleged boosters giving money to student-athletes happens more often than not, and if people think otherwise, they are “stupid.”