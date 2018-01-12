A college student was pulled aside by TSA officials after showing a little too much school pride in line at the airport.

Diana Durkin, 19, was returning home from Hobby Airport in Houston when she spotted someone in the security line wearing Texas Tech University gear, the Daily Mail reports. Durkin greeted the stranger by holding up the sign for her school — a hand gun.





“I love my school, I love Texas Tech,” Durkin said. “I’m so proud to be a Red Raider so I see it and I’m like, ‘Hey!'”

Moments later, Durkin said she felt a tap on her shoulder. She told KLBK a TSA agent pulled her aside, based on the gun symbol she just held up.

“I’m like almost to tears,” said Durkin. “I’m like, ‘I have a Texas Tech ID if you’d like to see that. Like I’m not making this up. Like I don’t mean any harm. Like I’m not doing anything bad.'”

Durkin said she was patted down and released after showing her school ID. She tweeted about the incident, and it quickly went viral. The tweet now has more than 38,000 likes.

Durkin said she’s glad things didn’t end up worse.

“In West Texas, people would know. But in Houston, that’s not really a known thing,” said Durkin. “But I’m definitely really fortunate that I didn’t get in trouble because that could have turned out really bad.”

In the airport security line and I see someone wearing a Texas Tech hoodie and I look at them and do the gun hand signal because wreck em amiright tsa is now pulling me aside to talk to me :(( — diana (@dianadurkin) January 6, 2018