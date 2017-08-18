This guy is NOT allowed to look at the HEB “hoochies,” but you can (if you can find them)

Anyone who has ever sent someone to the store to pick up a few items knows how hard it is to get back what you really wanted.

Based on a grocery list found in a Houston-area store, a local woman took matters into her own hands when she sent her man to pick up some food. The detailed list she sent contains instructions like “Carrots (organic)-regular size, they come in a bag. NO baby carrots!”

The instructions at the bottom of the list in red letters, however, have the entire internet laughing.





“Do NOT look at the hoochies!!!”

As the three exclamation marks suggest, the list’s writer is very serious about hoochies, which are evidently a problem at her local HEB.

In a tweet, Scott McClelland, the HEB executive who found the note, asked, “What aisle are ‘hoochies’ on?”

In response, customers have been offering their own suggestions, including the liquor aisle and the aisle with dingdongs.

If you find the hoochies in your HEB, please let the internet know.