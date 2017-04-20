This highly controversial joke takes things a step further in never-ending Houston-Dallas feud

That's crazy bro Dallas people would never treat a houston bby like this. pic.twitter.com/gGcZrtZA1Y — BMoore🤷🏾‍♂️ (@Bdotcash) April 18, 2017

Things are ever-escalating in the Houston-Dallas feud.

In this Twitter video, originally posted by Max Jr. (@MaxJr617), and then reposted by BMoore (@bdotcash), a few good Samaritans are concerned by a baby in a hot car, only to jokingly lose interest when they realize the baby is wearing a Dallas shirt.

Max Jr. is currently in Los Angeles according to his Twitter page, but BMoore made a reference to Houston, suggesting the good Samaritans were from the area, and the comments ensued:





@Bdotcash @KTXZB lmao this how they get down out there 😂😂😂😂 — Coach Benn (@BiggBenn_) April 18, 2017

A twisted point, but another, nonetheless, in the ongoing tally of superiority in Texas.

However just last week, a 1-year-old died after he was left in a hot car for more than five hours.

Temperatures can rise by as much as two degrees per minute in a vehicle, and a cracked window does not help.

If you see a child trapped in a car, call 911 immediately.