As the holiday season approaches, thousands of Houstonians can expect gifts delivered by mail or other delivery services.

When these packages are left on the recipients’ doorsteps, according to postal services, they also make an attractive target for thieves – especially during the holidays.





This scenario repeatedly occurred multiple times during recent weeks in Oak Forest and Garden Oaks subdivisions.

According to one victim interviewed by a local TV news report, the thieves are known to grab packages in broad daylight.

One such incident reportedly occurred on Monday afternoon:

“They’re dropping an empty box on your front door thinking that you’re getting a package delivery, and pick up the box with your items, and they move down the road and go onto the next one,” the victim said in an interview.

RELATED: Four Arrested After Allegedly Stealing More than $1,700 in Merchandise

However, this year, a group of Houstonians are banding together to help their neighbors protect their precious gifts.

Four local businesses – Murphy’s Pizza, the Surf Shop and Hartz Crispy Chicken Buffet on Pinemont and Haum Salon on Oak Forest Drive – are all accepting package deliveries for neighbors free of charge.

Naro Mak, the owner of the Hartz Crispy Chicken restaurant, posted about the issue on the restaurant’s Facebook page:

RELATED: Looters Stole 97 Firearms from Houston Dealers After Harvey

“When I found out what happened, I said, ‘Look, we just got to give back,'” Mak said. “It’s one of the great reasons why we like living in this area because is that sense of community and your neighbor is going to step up and help you whether the street flooding or your packages are getting stolen off your front porch. They got to step up and be there for you.”

Happy holidays, Houston!