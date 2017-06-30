This Houston-area woman is tougher than a ninja and and stronger than a warrior, but she didn’t get there alone

Last week, 23-year-old Dayton resident, Barclay Stockett, appeared as a competitor on two national television shows: American Ninja Warrior and Team Ninja Warrior.
Stockett, who goes by the Instagram handle “SparklyNinja” told the Houston Chronicle she was pleased with the results of the competition, which took place on Monday (American Ninja Warrior) and Tuesday (Team Ninja Warrior).
American Ninja Warrior’s official website called her qualifying run in San Antonio a “breakout performance,” and she’ll be moving on to the San Antonio city finals.
I am so overwhelmed by the love and support of my family, friends, and even strangers I have received throughout this journey. I've never felt joy like the joy I feel when I'm on that platform and catch a glimpse of the people most important to me smiling, cheering, and even crying. It is overwhelming in the very best way. I felt like my heart exploded with every cheer I heard. Most of you know I cannot disclose what happened on that course, but I can tell you that just being on that starting platform a second year in a row was a dream come true. Thank you so much for all the support! I hope I can somehow love you all back the way you love me. #americanninjawarrior #americanninjawarriorsanantonio #sanantonio #barclaystrong #321 #training #competeeveryday #anw9 #journey #fitness #fitchicks #strong #girlswithguns #warrior #challengeaccepted
A six-year veteran of gymnastics, Stockett retired from the sport when she was 18 and began to train for warrior competitions three years later.
When she’s not dominating obstacle courses, Stockett trains members of the U.S. military to run obstacles with a company called Alpha Warrior.
I am so excited to announce I have accepted a position with Alpha Warrior! We are going to be bring the Alpha Warrior fitness rigs and training to military bases all over the world! I am so incredibly excited and my whole life feels so surreal at this moment! Earlier this week we were at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. Not only did I have an incredible time sharing my passion for fitness, but we were met with so much hospitality and were given the opportunity to have such unique experiences! I'm so grateful for everyone who has made this dream a reality. Love you @kacycatanzaro & @brentsteffensen special thanks to @macdillfss @macdill_afb !!! #alphawarrior #proveit
“Training for obstacles is very different than training for other sports,” she said in an interview. “It’s a mixture of gymnastics, parkour and obstacle course racing without the running. I do a lot of pull ups. I hang on my fingertips a lot. I started mountain climbing three times a week to train my grip strength.”
She doesn’t have a coach, preferring instead to train with her fellow Ninja contestants as a group.
If you expect you'll catch it, you aren't training hard enough. • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • #americanninjawarrior #training #strongerthanyesterday #trampoline #minitramp #fly #motivated #passion #hardwork #ninjawarrior #athletics #fitness #girlswithguns #trainlikeagirl #stronglikeagirl #strong #strength #precision #hops #workhard #stayhumble #nevergiveup #athlete #goals #free #practice #determination #believe #playhard #strongerthanyesterday
Her advice to those wanting to get involved is to “pursue what you love and what you’re passionate about. You just have to find a way to make that into a career.”
Crushing it!