This Houston-area woman is tougher than a ninja and and stronger than a warrior, but she didn’t get there alone

Last week, 23-year-old Dayton resident, Barclay Stockett, appeared as a competitor on two national television shows: American Ninja Warrior and Team Ninja Warrior.

Stockett, who goes by the Instagram handle “SparklyNinja” told the Houston Chronicle she was pleased with the results of the competition, which took place on Monday (American Ninja Warrior) and Tuesday (Team Ninja Warrior).

American Ninja Warrior’s official website called her qualifying run in San Antonio a “breakout performance,” and she’ll be moving on to the San Antonio city finals.





A six-year veteran of gymnastics, Stockett retired from the sport when she was 18 and began to train for warrior competitions three years later.

When she’s not dominating obstacle courses, Stockett trains members of the U.S. military to run obstacles with a company called Alpha Warrior.

“Training for obstacles is very different than training for other sports,” she said in an interview. “It’s a mixture of gymnastics, parkour and obstacle course racing without the running. I do a lot of pull ups. I hang on my fingertips a lot. I started mountain climbing three times a week to train my grip strength.”

She doesn’t have a coach, preferring instead to train with her fellow Ninja contestants as a group.

Her advice to those wanting to get involved is to “pursue what you love and what you’re passionate about. You just have to find a way to make that into a career.”

