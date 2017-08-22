This…is American Idol – in Houston!

Houston is among four cities recently added by popular demand to the nationwide audition schedule of the ABC-reboot of “American Idol.”

“Idol” judges will descend upon H-town September 2, and two days later, superstar hopefuls will get their chance to audition in San Antonio.

The two Texas cities were added to the roster, as well as Fargo, North Dakota, and Rapid City, South Dakota.

Aspiring Houston contestants will need to upload video of themselves singing and register their application online.





The location for the Houston auditions has not been disclosed yet, but break a leg, everyone!