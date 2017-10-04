This is not a drill, Houston: Today is National Taco Day in a city that knows how to celebrate

Today is National Taco Day, and Houston is making it easy to celebrate with these deals all over the city.
Fuzzy’s tacos is offering $1-tacos all day at participating locations.
Chuy’s fans can get a free beef taco today with the purchase of an entree, but you do have to ask your waiter to “Taco about it” in order to get the deal.
You can also add a taco to any order for $1, and Mexican beers will also be a $1. If you dress like a taco, your entree is free! (While you’re there, pick up some of their hilarious t-shirts.)
Taco Cabana will offer half-off chicken fajita tacos from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on dine-in purchases only.
El Pollo Loco is offering a free taco platter with the purchase of any taco platter of greater or lesser value, but you must bring in this coupon.
Torchy’s is offering a free trailer park taco with any purchase.
On The Border is offering $0.50 tacos all day.
Tijuana Flats is offering buy one, get one free 99-cent tacos all day, with more deals possibly in the works. They are celebrating the Atacolypse, which is the end of the world via tacos.
Fast-food chain Taco Bell decided to take it to the next level with limited edition National Taco Day wrappers.
At select locations, you can buy a “National Taco Day Gift Set” for $5, which comes with four classic tacos. Taco Bell released a statement about the “gift set,” explaining that they were excited to be part of “new traditions.”
“At this time I want to personally wish our fans a hearty ‘Seasoned Beefings,’ and a very happy National Taco Day to all,” said Taco Bell Chief Marketing Officer Marisa Thalberg.
Happy eating, Houston!