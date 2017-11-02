This is the very moment the Houston Astros made history and became world champions

The Houston Astros won the 2017 World Series, in their first appearance at a World Series in franchise history.

The Astros scored early in the game, in both the first and second innings, earning five points and leaving the rest of the game a nail biter as Houston fans counted down the outs needed to finally win.

At the bottom of the ninth inning, with only one more out needed, pitcher Charlie Morton threw to LA Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager. The hit went between first and second base.





First baseman Yuli Gurriel got the out with ease, and was immediately in disbelief. He put his hands on his head, and the team immediately stormed the field.