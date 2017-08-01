This isn’t the real Jenny from the block, but a Houston bodybuilder might be J.Lo’s doppelgänger

J.Lo doesn’t appear too often in Houston, but the increasing prominence of an H-town Instagrammer is making for many double takes.
Janice Garay is a Houston-based bodybuilder and her “body of work” is going viral, thanks to the fact she looks exactly like Jennifer Lopez.
With her hair in a bun, Garay more than favors the famous actress/dancer/singer/etc., but even without makeup, she bears more than a passing resemblance.
Surprisingly, Garay is 28–20 years younger than J.Lo. But with more than 130,000 Insta followers, it’s clear Garay’s star is on the rise.
No word if A.Rod has taken notice yet.