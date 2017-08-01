This isn’t the real Jenny from the block, but a Houston bodybuilder might be J.Lo’s doppelgänger

J.Lo doesn’t appear too often in Houston, but the increasing prominence of an H-town Instagrammer is making for many double takes.

Janice Garay is a Houston-based bodybuilder and her “body of work” is going viral, thanks to the fact she looks exactly like Jennifer Lopez.

Too focused on getting my sh*t together, never in the mood to entertain people's drama. Glowing and growing is the goal. Boss up. Positive Mindset + Positive Energy = Positive Life 🙏🏾💓💪🏽😌 Tune in at 104.1 KRBE at 8AM this morning , JayFromHouston will be on the Roula & Ryan Show! 🙌🏽🎙 A post shared by J A Y F R O M H O U S T O N🖤 (@jayfromhouston) on Aug 1, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

With her hair in a bun, Garay more than favors the famous actress/dancer/singer/etc., but even without makeup, she bears more than a passing resemblance.

Ladies Let your hair down, take that make up off An show off that natural beauty we all have! We are all Beautiful in our own skin. 💓🏄🏽‍♀️👙🌴🌞#WeAreAllBeautiful #NoMatterOurColorOurShape #NaturalBeautyIsIn #EmpowerWomen A post shared by J A Y F R O M H O U S T O N🖤 (@jayfromhouston) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT





Surprisingly, Garay is 28–20 years younger than J.Lo. But with more than 130,000 Insta followers, it’s clear Garay’s star is on the rise.

No word if A.Rod has taken notice yet.