Prince William says he and Prince George have "surprisingly deep" conversations about happiness
The holiday travel season is upon us.

Whether you’re driving to the next town over or the next state, chances are you’ll have to keep an eye out for the occasional officer.


RELATED: Houston recently made a list of the 25 deadliest roadways – twice

The Houston Chronicle asked its readers to share where they encountered the worst speed traps, including if authorities caught them, known locations of cops or where they may be waiting with radar guns.

Highway 290 through Burton and Highway 59 through Patton Village are two of the top locations submitted by readers.

As natives know, everything’s bigger in Texas, crisscrossed with some estimated 80,000 miles of highways.

Running late or in a holiday hurry, the temptation to make it to your destination a little sooner can be strong, but, for your safety and the safety of fellow drivers – not to mention police waiting for you to make their days – resist the need for speed.

The Texas Department of Transportation reports traffic accident fatalities at an all time high last year, with more deaths than previous years going all the way back to 2003.

So, let’s slow down, H Town. There’ll be enough fast talking when the topic turns to politics around the holiday dinner table.

RELATED: Houston’s worst traffic spots, as identified by a global transportation company, may not surprise anyone

This list of the worst speed traps in Texas could help on your holiday road trip AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
