This man drove his boat to Houston to “try to save some lives”

Arkansas reporter Austin Kellerman interviewed a man who drove an hour from Texas City to Houston to help with the Hurricane Harvey rescue efforts.

RELATED: A cab driver let “Harvey the Hurricane Hawk” ride out the storm in his house

“What are you going to do?” Kellerman asked as the man was helping to unload a boat.

“I’ll go try to save some lives,” he replied.

Houston is currently facing dire flooding as a result of rains from Harvey. Rare has compiled a list of ways you can help the victims of the disaster.



