This map illustrates exactly how unhealthy parts of Houston are

The results of a data-driven map show exactly how Houston fares in the how-clean-is-the-air-we-breathe department.

On the whole, the map, from HealthyEnviron, shows the city has a moderate air quality score of 37. Areas needing improvement include “particulate matter, nitric oxide, carbon monoxide and ground-level ozone.”

However, there are some parts of the region that suffer from exceedingly poor health, the map shows. Those communities include: Almeda, Alief, Braeburn, Greenspoint, Northside, Acres Homes and East Downtown.





Reasons cited for the low rankings include high levels of carbon monoxide and population obesity.

Surprisingly, the map showed that Houston residents don’t struggle too badly with asthma- or smoking-related issues on the whole, when compared to other areas of the country.