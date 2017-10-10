This off-duty DPS officer became Superman to Houston newlyweds who had too much fun in Austin

During what was suppose to be one of the happiest days of their lives, a Houston couple lost something very special to them.

Nathalie and Jesse White, who are high school sweethearts, decided to wed in Austin Sept. 9, 2017, the day of their 10th anniversary as a couple.

The next day, the couple was sharing their joy with visiting family and friends, celebrating their nuptials with a party on Lake Travis.

“Everybody was coming from out of town, spending money so we wanted to treat them on the barge,” Jesse White told Kxan. “It was really nice, after the hurricane here in Houston, it was a nice little vacation for them to get away after everything happened.”





The couple felt things were up on upswing, until Nathalie went to toast her new husband.

“Then, I went to do a little toast, I was like, ‘Wait there’s supposed to be something on my hand,’” she said, describing the moment she realized her wedding ring was lost.

Her wedding ring was in Lake Travis. The couple thought it must have fallen off when Nathalie went down the slide.

Thinking the ring was lost forever, the couple returned to Houston.

One month later, however, they got an unexpected call.

Texas Department of Public Safety Officer Aaron Grigsby had the day off Sunday, Oct. 8, so he decided to spend it scuba diving in Lake Travis.

“It was the last dive of the day on Sunday,” Grigsby explained. “The party barges had been there all week and everybody knows, all the divers know the party barges have a lot of things that are lost off of them — iPhones, wallets, jewelry you name it.”

As he was swimming near some rocks in the area where people like to jump into the lake, Grigsby caught the gleam of White’s 14 karat white gold wedding ring engraved with the couple’s initials and wedding day.

Grigsby used his skills as an officer to search out weddings on 09-09-17 in Austin, which led him to the Whites’ wedding website on the knot.com after some persistent googling. He found their contact information, and called them up to share the surprising news.

“Everyone was cheering for us, it was great,” Nathalie shared, happy to have her ring back.

The newly weds plan to come to Austin to meet and thank Grisgsby and his team.