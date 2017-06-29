This piece of Houston real estate may be the closest you’ll ever come to the Playboy Mansion, and it’s for sale

A mansion where former Playboy Playmate Anna Nicole Smith once lived is on the market and can be yours for a cool $2.8 million.

The northwest Houston suburban residence formerly housed Smith and her husband, oil baron, J. Howard Marshall II, before he passed away in 1995.

The 6,000-square-foot home was constructed during 1988 in the Cypress Creek Estates subdivision. It features five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a four-car garage, a game room and a wine cellar, among other amenities.





It’s also complete with a guest house, a pond and stables for horses on 10 acres.

RELATED: Playboy’s Playmate of the Month Josie Canseco is a certified all star

Smith and Marshall moved into the house in 1994, shortly after they were married.

At the time, Marshall was 89 years old, and Smith was only 26. Marshall died only thirteen months after marrying Smith, but the infamous Playmate lived in the house until 1998, when she sold it to Mark Myers.

The pair reportedly met in 1991 at a Houston strip club, where Marshall was a customer, and Smith was a dancer.

The next year, Smith would catapult to fame, thanks to a Playboy photo shoot. She eventually became Playmate of the Year in 1993 and landed roles in films, such as “The Naked Gun 33 1/3” and “The Hudsucker Proxy.”

RELATED: This Playboy Playmate turns up the heat to scorching by wearing skimpy lingerie

When Marshall died in 1995, he left Smith out of his will, which sparked a court battle between Smith and E. Pierce Marshall, her late husband’s son.

The battles continued until February 2007, when Smith died from a drug overdose.

She left behind her own son Daniel Smith, from her first marriage, and daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, from a relationship she had after Marshall’s passing.

Smith was 39.