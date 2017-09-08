This Walmart ad about Harvey and Texas is giving us all of the feels

“Where the heart beats, warm and true,” intones a deep voice, “that’s Texas.”

Those words begin the latest ad from Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart, which clearly has a soft spot for its neighboring state, voicing support of Texas in the wake of Harvey’s aftermath.

As soft, emotional music plays in the background, the narrator speaks of how Texas always finds a way, while images of Harvey evacuees and flooding flood the screen.





“To the Lone Star State, you are not alone,” says the faceless man.

It’s nice to know Walmart cares. They’ve raised $25 million so far, the ad states at its close, to aid Harvey victims.