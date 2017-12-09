As the holiday season draws near and temperatures across the Houston area drop to their annual lows – anywhere below 40 being cold, some Houstonians are, as the song goes, dreaming of a white Christmas.





While Houston rarely sees snow flurries like we did this week, the city got more than a dusting of the powder on December 10, 2008.

The snow brought a winter wonderland to H-town and tied a mark for the earliest snowfall on record in the city’s history.

The only previous time Houston saw snow as early December came on the same day in 1944.

The record fell in 2009, when Houston experienced nearly two inches of snow fall on December 4.

With temperatures in the 40s and beyond for the forecast, Houston may not see any white flakes again anytime soon.

According to Matt Lanza, co-editor of the Houston weather blog Space City Weather, most of the colder temperatures this week stayed east of Houston, potentially explaining the quick dissipation of the snow, but he spoke of the city’s weather history as the basis of a forecast:

“That’s not in the cards for now, but that’s not to say all hope is lost,” Lanza said in an interview with the Houston Chronicle. “Houston’s greatest snowstorm of record was 20 inches on Valentine’s Day 1895. So, we have a couple months where it can still snow here.”

Keep on dreaming of that Christmas of white, Houston!