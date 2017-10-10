This “win” for Dallas roadways is actually a welcome relief for Houston drivers

After a recent study concluded Houston is home to the two most dangerous traffic intersections in Texas, residents of the Bayou City weren’t shocked to learn the city has earned yet another “traffic here is the worst” recognition.

RELATED: Harris County ranks second for speeding tickets

The intersection at Bissonnet and West Sam Houston Parkway was the site of the most accidents in a 150-mile radius of an intersection during 2012-2015, based on data from the Texas Department of Transportation.

That study, conducted by a personal injury attorney, was published in an August 2016 Texas Monthly article. A new study is taking the “worst Texas traffic” crown in Texas from Houston and giving it to Dallas.





INRIX Roadway Analytics evaluated traffic in the 25 most congested cities in the US to determine the worst traffic hotspots. A total of 100,000 traffic hotspots across the 25 cities were analyzed to determine the rankings.

Dallas beat Houston, coming in at #5 with a total of 6,720 hotspots. Their worst stretch of highway was I-20 W at Exit 451 to Exit 466.

RELATED: Harvey adding more snarls to Houston’s already congested traffic

Houston ranked #8 in the US with a total of 4,417 hotspots. Our worst stretch of roadway was I-45 S Exit 46A to Exit 63.

While Dallas may have ranked higher than Houston, drivers will surely count it as a win for H-town’s roadways.