Thor Harris says he’s running for governor of Texas, “’cause f*ck this”

Rocker Thor Harris, of the bands Thor and Friends and Swans and Shearwater, announced his candidacy for the Texas governorship on Thursday.

“Howdy, my name’s Thor Harris, and I’m running for governor of Texas, ’cause fuck this,” he said in the announcement, which he posted on Twitter and showed him standing in front of a rainbow colored flag with the caption ‘Good news!’

Current Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced his bid for reelection last month. When one of his followers said Harris would do “better than the current clowns,” Harris replied that wasn’t saying much, tagging Governor Abbott in his response.





When asked if he was truly serious about running for Governor, Harris told Pitchfork magazine, “Why the fuck not?”

You have to admit, it would be interesting. He’s already got a lot of support from his followers.

“I’m sold. This guy should be the next governor of Texas,” said one, “Throw some Medicaid expansion in there,” said another, to which Harris replied “Absolutely.”