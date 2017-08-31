Though President Trump remains silent, Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is accepting Mexico’s “generous” offer of aid

Despite silence from President Trump, Gov. Greg Abbott is accepting Mexico’s offer to send Harvey aid.

Texas’ southern neighbors were quick to reach out after the flood waters ravaged the state’s coastal communities, just as they did when Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans.

In 2005 after the storm, Mexico sent their troops into the United States for the first time since the Mexican-American war in 1846, where, for three weeks, they rescued stranded storm victims, provided meals and supplies and offered medical care.





While Mexico was quick to come to Texas’s aid after Harvey, the country is still awaiting official word from the President on their offer; in his stead, Gov. Abbot announced on Wednesday the state would gladly accept help.

When asked about Mexico’s offer in a press conference, Gov. Abbot was quick to confirm his decision:

“Yes. I have, and we are,” Abbott said to reporters reporters. “We had a list of aid and assistance that they have offered to provide that we are accepting.”

According to Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez, Mexico’s Counsel General in Austin, the country will send vehicles, boats and food within the next few days along with other supplies, including troops, medicine, water and portable showers.

Although tensions with the nation are running high – like in regard to the infamous wall, for example – Mexico’s diplomats in the United States remain steadfast in their affirmation of Mexico and Texas standing together as neighbors and friends, joined by more than a border.

Longtime Houstonian and former president of Exxon-turned Secretary of State of State Rex Tillerson thanked Mexico after a State Department meeting:

“It was very generous of Mexico to offer their help at a very, very challenging time for our citizens back in Texas.”

As of Wednesday, President Trump remained silent on Mexico, but did accept and offer from Singapore to use four of its helicopters for rescue efforts.

Since they started training with the Texas Army National Guard in 1995, Singapore’s Air Force wanted to do their part to help.

He also promised $1 million of his own money to the recovery efforts.

