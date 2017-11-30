Thanks to Hurricane Harvey, a number of homes in Friendswood are reportedly being specifically targeted by robbers.

According to authorities, thieves are getting away with homeowners’ possessions and easily, given some of the homes or garage doors’ sustained damage during the flood and remain unsecured.

“I have heard that they’re breaking into garages of people that are renovating their homes putting things for safekeeping, and they’re breaking in and taking it,” Bobbie Meyers, a neighbor, said in an interview with Click2Houston.com.

Over the last two weeks, homes targeted reportedly include those on Falling Leaf Drive, Leisure Lane, Cherry Tree Lane and Boundary Court.

Affected residents said they are heartbroken and feel they are effectively being victimized twice — first from the storm, and, now, by these Houston criminals.

Tool boxes, generators, lawn equipment and at least one report of a missing gun are among the various items reported stolen.

“It’s just scary to know that,” Meyers said further in the interview. “A lot of people have guns, but you don’t like to think of them being stolen by criminals.”

HIT BT HARVEY & NOW BY BURGLARS: a Friendswood neighborhood still recovering from hurricane Harvey is now dealing with the being targeted by theives, full story tonight on @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/thKY7vfBHu — KPRCJonathan (@KPRCJonathan) November 30, 2017

If you would like to report information on these crimes, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.