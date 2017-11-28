Rockets owner and Houston hospitality magnate Tillman Fertitta is hiring:

RELATED: Tillman Fertitta lost one of his own in the Vegas attacks, but he’s not the only Houstonian with a story





The hotelier’s new luxury property in Uptown, The Post Oak, will soon reportedly employ 600 people to work in various capacities, from catering events and front desk managers, to directors of business travel and housekeeping – even an engineering coordinator.

Those interested can apply on the website or attend career fairs held today and tomorrow at the Downtown Aquarium from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., as well as at Landry’s corporate office located at 1510 West Loop South on Dec. 9 and 10.

According to the venue’s website, he 38-story mixed-use Post Oak property will feature 250 hotel rooms and suites, 20 residential units, 35,000 square feet of event space, 150,000 square feet of office space and at least two restaurants all set to open next month.

RELATED: Tillman Fertitta just paid an astronomical sum to get on Houston’s Rockets

The hotel is slated for an early-2018 debut.