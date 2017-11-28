Menu
Another man pleads guilty to the 2016 Conroe jewelry heist
Rockets owner and Houston hospitality magnate Tillman Fertitta is hiring:

The hotelier’s new luxury property in Uptown, The Post Oak, will soon reportedly employ 600 people to work in various capacities, from catering events and front desk managers, to directors of business travel and housekeeping – even an engineering coordinator.

Those interested can apply on the website or attend career fairs held today and tomorrow at the Downtown Aquarium from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., as well as at Landry’s corporate office located at 1510 West Loop South on Dec. 9 and 10.

According to the venue’s website, he 38-story mixed-use Post Oak property will feature 250 hotel rooms and suites, 20 residential units, 35,000 square feet of event space, 150,000 square feet of office space and at least two restaurants all set to open next month.

The hotel is slated for an early-2018 debut.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
