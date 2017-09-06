Tillman Fertitta just paid an astronomical sum to get on Houston’s Rockets

Landry’s mogul Tillman Fertitta, the well-known local scion of seafood and hospitality, is your new owner of the Houston Rockets.

The Houston billionaire paid $2.2 billion for the team, which was placed on the sales block earlier this summer by the previous owner, Les Alexander.

According to ESPN.com, the purchase price is the largest ever paid for an NBA franchise.

To say the Galveston native is a fan would be putting it mildly:

“I am truly honored to have been chosen as the next owner of the Houston Rockets,” Fertitta provided in a statement released by the team. “This is a life-long dream come true.”

Numerous suitors voiced interest in buying the team, notably Houston native Beyonce.

Late Tuesday, Fertitta said he would welcome Queen Bey’s involvement, should she want to play any role on his new team.